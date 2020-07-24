Alligator found in the road in Myrtle Beach area euthanized, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An alligator was euthanized earlier this week after being found in the road in the Grande Dunes area, according to state wildlife officials.
David Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ office of media and outreach, said DNR received a request for assistance around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday after the alligator was found in the intersection at Grande Dunes Boulevard and the U.S. 17 Bypass.
The alligator, which was between seven and eight feet long, was trapped, removed and later euthanized “per our normal policies and in the interests of public safety,” Lucas said.
Russell Cavender, known along the Grand Strand as “The Snake Chaser,” posted about the incident on Facebook, saying “Well again it has happened.”
Last May, Cavender’s as an alligator control agent with SCDNR was suspended for what wildlife officials said at the time was not for a failure to kill alligators, but a failure to follow the terms and conditions of the alligator control agent contract.
Cavender previously said he doesn’t believe alligators should be killed just because they get near developed areas, since their habitats are destroyed as the population increase.
In his recent Facebook post, which had over 650 shares by Friday afternoon, Cavender decried the euthanizing this week of the alligator, stating “an old life destroyed only because of a ignorant law that says that a alligator crossing a road is a nuisance.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.