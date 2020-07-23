HCFR: 10 people taken to hospital after crash blocks all Highway 501 lanes near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies were called Thursday afternoon to a three-vehicle crash along Highway 501 in the Conway area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the wreck around 5:45 p.m. at Cox Ferry Road. The South Carolina Department of Transporation shows that all northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said that 10 people were taken to the hospital but all are expected to be OK. He added that four other people involved in the crash didn’t have to go to the hospital.
The Conway Police Department and Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the crash.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
