‘This is a public health crisis’: S.C. leaders urge public to follow COVID-19 health, safety protocols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and State of South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell are urging residents to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.
“This is a public health crisis,” Bell said during a news conference Thursday at Michelin in Greenville.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, the news conference was held after Bell, Spearman and other state and local officials took part in a roundtable discussion.
“Not enough people are wearing masks or physically distancing and as a result our numbers in South Carolina have increased dramatically,” Bell said.
Bell said over the past two weeks the state’s daily count has been at least 1,400 positive cases reported to DHEC and the statewide positivity rates remain at 20%.
“We have a simple intervention that is available for everyone,” Bell said. “It’s the simple measure to wear a mask when you are around other people and you can’t physically distance from them by at least 6 feet.”
Spearman spoke about the need to get students back into the classroom as safely and as soon as possible.
“The safety of your children and grandchildren is my top priority,” Spearman said. “The safety of your wives, husbands, neighbors who serve as our teachers in our schools and our staff is my top priority.”
