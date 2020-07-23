Support services provide comfort as pandemic weighs heavy on local medical heroes

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Doctors and nurses in the Grand Strand and across the world are considered modern-day heroes as they continue the long battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
But sometimes, these healthcare heroes need support too.
Not only are they tending to coronavirus patients, but they’re also trying to make it back home to their families safely. And for some medical staff members, the weight they’re carrying during this global health crisis can feel a bit too heavy to hold.
That’s why hospitals across the Grand Strand offer services to their medical workers to make sure they get the help they need while on the front lines.
Tidelands Health offers mental health services through its Employee Assistance Program.
Renee Shore, the manager of the program, said it offers counseling resources for employees and their families. It also allows them to talk to a counselor that can help them with issues, such as anxiety depression and loss.
But Shore said two of the major issues facing healthcare heroes during this pandemic is compassion fatigue and burnout.
“The reason for the high risk of compassion fatigue and emotional burnout for our caregivers is because they spend countless hours and exhaustive days caring for our patients and caring for our community,” Shore said. “They tend to go home and be the primary caregiver provider for their families and their loves ones and so they expend a lot of that compassion and it can be very wearing and draining.”
