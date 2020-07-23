Revised list shows HCS is largest school district that hasn’t submitted reopening plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education released an updated list of school districts that have not submitted a finalized reopening plan, and Horry County Schools remains on that list.
It shows that 19 out of 85 school districts in the state have not submitted plans and Horry County Schools is the largest one on the list. All of the schools on the list have requested an extension.
Horry County Schools told WMBF News earlier this week that they notified the state Department of Education that they will submit their final plan after the next Board of Education meeting on Aug. 3.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools to see if there has been any discussion of holding a special meeting in order to approve the reopening plans earlier. We’re waiting to hear back.
Florence School District Two, Florence School District Three, Florence School District Four and Marion County Schools have also not turned in their plans.
Gov. Henry McMaster asked for school districts to send their plans to the Department of Education by Friday, July 17.
Ryan Brown, the spokesperson for the Department of Education, said that officials started reviewing submitted plans a week ago but that they have yet to approve any of them. He added that there are some that the department will have to seek additional information or changes in order to approve but there have been no plans have been formally denied.
