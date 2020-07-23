President Trump visiting North Carolina to tour biotech facility

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The White House announced President Donald Trump will travel to North Carolina’s Research Triangle on Monday, July 27.
The president will visit a plant where potential coronavirus vaccine components are being developed.
The plant is in Morrisville, where President Trump will tour the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ (FDB) Innovation Center.
Following the tour, Trump will deliver remarks where he is expected to discuss the collaboration between his administration and the private sector to “rapidly develop a vaccine for COVID-19, and ensure accelerated manufacturing and distribution once ready.”
“Biotechnologies is manufacturing bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is expected to progress into Phase 2 in mid-August and Phase 3 in the fall,” a White House official said in a release.
FDB and Maryland drug developer Novavax, agreed to manufacture bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373. FDB’s site in Morrisville has reportedly already begun production of the first batch of NVX-CoV2373.
This arrangement falls under Novavax’s recent $1.6 billion award by the federal government as part of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), a U.S. government program that aims to begin delivering millions of doses of vaccine for COVID-19 to the U.S. population.
This will be President Trump’s 10th trip to North Carolina during his administration.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.