Over 685K unemployment claims filed in S.C. since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 685,000 people have filed for initial unemployment benefits in South Carolina since March, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
SCDEW officials said 14,346 people filed their initial claims in the week ending July 18, down nearly 5,000 from the week prior.
As of Thursday, 685,452 people have filed for initial unemployment benefits in South Carolina since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Horry County saw 759 new claims in the latest DEW data, while Florence County had 442 new claims.
Here is a breakdown of other area counties and claims made in the week ending July 18:
- Darlington County: 213
- Georgetown County: 181
- Dillon County: 150
- Marion County: 148
- Marlboro County: 81
The SCDEW also said it has paid out more than $3,37 billion through a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits, CARES Act programs and other avenues offered by the agency.
