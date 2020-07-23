2020 S.C. Pecan Festival in Florence canceled due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Organizers of the South Carolina Pecan Festival announced Thursday morning the event has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The decision to cancel the festival came after careful consideration of the health and safety of the event’s attendees, volunteers, staff, entertainers, and vendors, and after a collaborative review of the recently published ‘AccelerateSC’ guidelines for resuming outdoor festivals and events with City of Florence officials, sponsors, and community partners,” a press release stated.
Vendors who have already signed up to participate in the 2020 festival will have the option of carrying their vendor space payments forward to 2021 or receive a full refund, organizers said.
Held the first Saturday each November, the S.C. Pecan Festival has historically drawn over 50,000 people annually. This was to be the event’s 17th year.
