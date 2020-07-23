Organization aiming to help children prepare for school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local organization and law enforcement are teaming up to help children in need prepare for school this fall.
The Horry County Police Department is teaming up with Catholic Charities Pee Dee in order to get the word out on the organization’s plan to help.
According to a Facebook post from HCPD, officials are asking anyone in need to register with Catholic Charities by July 31, but registration will continue as long as supplies last.
One registered, parents or guardians can schedule an appointment to pick up a bundle of supplies.
To register, parents or guardians can call the Catholic Charities’ office at 843-438-3108.
Catholic Charities Pee Dee is also asking for donations of supplies such as pens, pencils, rulers, binders and hand sanitizer.
Those interested in donating can drop off supplies at Catholic Charities’ office at 2294 Technology Blvd., Conway from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.
Monetary donations can also be mailed to the same location.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.