New athletics director Hal McManus plans to shift culture at Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County high school is looking to bounce back in 2020 under new leadership.
Starting next week, Hal McManus will be taking over the athletic department at Socastee High School.
The 47-year-old is coming from Boiling Springs High School where he served in the same capacity.
“It had to be something special and I think Socastee is a special place. They got the right people in place and they’re putting those pieces of the puzzle together,” said McManus.
It’s a bit of a homecoming for him as he spent time at Conway High School as the head basketball coach in the late 90s. A return to the area was an opportunity he says he couldn’t pass up.
“You can never be satisfied with where you’re at, you always have to be looking to get better,” he admitted. “After talking to Mr. (Jeremy) Rich and the committee I think the sky is the limit. They want to do everything they can to make that the most special place in the state of South Carolina.”
