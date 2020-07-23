Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing material that depicted child sexual abuse, according to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Michael Patrick Pellett, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor before Horry County Judge Steven John handed down the sentence, a press release stated.
On Jan. 2, 2018, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip after Google reported a user uploaded five images of what appeared to be child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.
Pellett was identified as the person who uploaded the photos and Google provided investigators with a phone number and IP address. A search warrant was served on his Myrtle Beach home and investigators found 62 additional images of child sexual abuse material on the defendant’s electronic devices, according to the release.
The investigation revealed Pellett was already a registered sex offender for a lewd act conviction in 2008, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a third registry violation, the press release stated.
