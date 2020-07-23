Myrtle Beach City Council expected to discuss CCMF at upcoming meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than two month until this year’s rescheduled Carolina Country Music Festival it’s unknown whether or not the annual event will happen.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said city council members plan to discuss the event on Tuesday, July 28, in the workshop before their bi-weekly council meeting.
A spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s order prohibiting ‘concert venues’ from operating would currently keep the event from taking place.
“If the order is not lifted at some point, we cannot hold the concert,” said Mark Kruea, public information officer for the City of Myrtle Beach.
Last month, CCMF organizer Bob Durkin said he expected to have a plan for the event ready this month.
On Thursday, Durkin said he was not ready to speak about possible updates to that plan.
The 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival was originally scheduled for the beginning of June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.