Horry County police search for missing woman considered to be at risk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who is considered at risk.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 60-year-old Mary Jean ‘GiGi’ Talbot was last seen July 16 at the Hampton Inn on U.S. 501 in Horry County.
She is described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Talbot has a medical condition requiring medication, police said. She is considered at risk/endangered.
She was last seen wearing denim shorts with a white tank top.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
