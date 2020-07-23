Former N.C. lottery winner charged with murder

WECT spoke with the manager there. Vee Patel said Hill checked into the hotel, alone, on Sunday morning. Patel said none of the employees ever saw Graham. Checkout time at the hotel is 11 and once it had past the time to check out, housekeeping knocked on the room door several times. Patel said after no response, they went inside and found a girl. They shortly realized she was unconscious and called 911. Patel said there was blood in the room. Patel said they have never experienced anything like this at the hotel. The housekeeper who discovered Graham’s body is taking time off.