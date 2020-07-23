FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 8 could become Hanna, Gonzalo could become hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Depression 8 continues to show signs of strengthening, while Gonzalo’s forecast remains uncertain, it is still forecast to reach hurricane strength by the end of this week.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 48.3 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo could become a hurricane tonight or on Friday. Gonzalo is a small storm, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION EIGHT
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 8 formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.
At 1000 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 90.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm during the next 12 to 24 hours. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the depression. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.
