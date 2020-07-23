FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 8 could become Hanna, Gonzalo could become hurricane

At 1000 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 90.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.