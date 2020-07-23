FIRST ALERT: Hanna likely to form tonight, Gonzalo churning in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Depression 8 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna and Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to churn in the Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.8 North, longitude 49.4 West or about 2,500 miles from the coast of South Carolina. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 13 mph.
A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea. Gonzalo is a tiny tropical storm, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION EIGHT
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.1 North, longitude 90.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a topical storm tonight.
Tropical Storm conditions are expected on the central Texas Coast by Friday night or Saturday morning. The tropical depression is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through Monday along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to south Texas.This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor-to-moderate river flooding.
ANOTHER SYSTEM TO WATCH
A tropical wave near the coast of Africa is expected to move westward across the tropical Atlantic for the next several days. Some development of this system is possible when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic early next week. The chance of development is currently around 20%.
