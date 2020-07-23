FIRST ALERT: Hanna likely to form tonight, Gonzalo churning in the Atlantic

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.1 North, longitude 90.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a topical storm tonight.