FIRST ALERT: Brief relief from the heat arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week has been nothing but consistent but Mother Nature is about to offer a subtle change that should try to cool many of us down for the weekend. Before that change, we still have a bit of heat and humidity to get through.
Highs today will be warm. It's another muggy start to the day with heat index values quickly climbing by this afternoon. Highs today will be sweltering with readings in the lower 90s on the beaches and the mid 90s inland. The heat index will make it feel like 105 degrees in many spots today.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower or two in the Pee Dee this afternoon. Those chances look to be pretty small, meaning if you find a shower today, consider yourself lucky. We will remain dry on the beaches for this afternoon.
Our subtle change arrives on Friday and into the weekend. Yes, it's still warm. However, with a few more clouds and increasing rain chances, the chance of relief will be higher than it has been all week long. Rain chances will increase to 40% on Friday and Saturday with showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.
The storm chances decrease as we head into Sunday and Monday and the humidity will quickly climb back with temperatures returning into the lower to middle 90s. Look for the heat index near 105 or higher by the end of the weekend and into next week. Some of the warmest weather will arrive next week, especially into Tuesday.
We will take any sort of “break” we can get at this point.
