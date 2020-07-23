DHEC announces 49 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,538 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,538 new cases of COVID-19, and 49 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 76,315 and those who have died to 1,294, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 80 new cases registered and four additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 7,360 and the percent positive was 20.9%.
Two additional cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19 were reported, according to DHEC. Both are children 10 or under from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in S.C. to four.
As of Wednesday, 4,425 hospital beds are available across the state and 7,998 are in use, a 64.38% hospital bed utilization rate. Of the beds in use, 1,723 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,458 ventilators, 532 are in use and 241 of those are COVID-19 patients, according to DHEC.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
