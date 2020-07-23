DHEC announces 49 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,538 additional cases

As of Wednesday, 4,425 hospital beds are available across the state and 7,998 are in use, a 64.38% hospital bed utilization rate. Of the beds in use, 1,723 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,458 ventilators, 532 are in use and 241 of those are COVID-19 patients, according to DHEC.