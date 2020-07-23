Coastal defensive lineman C.J. Brewer named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fl. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior C.J. Brewer was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List, it was announced today. Brewer was one of 114 players from college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
“It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award,” said Wuerffel. “These young men truly represent college football’s most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them.”
A 2020 Phil Steele, Lindy’s Sports, and Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt second team selection, Brewer returns for his redshirt senior season in 2020. Named to the All-Sun Belt third team and the 2019 Phil Steele SBC All-Conference third team last season, he ranked third on the team with 54 total tackles, which included 16 solo stops. He also recorded 7.5 tackles-for-loss, which was third on the team, 3.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hurries. His breakout game came when he recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including six solo stops, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, and two quarterback hurries in the home contest versus Georgia State on Oct. 12.
Off the field, he has worked with numerous charities and events over his time at Coastal including volunteering at events such as Tim Tebow “Night to Shine” Prom, Caring for Kindergartners, Black History Month Program, Pumpkin Drives, and Christmas Events. He has also served at Shepherd’s Table (Food Shelter) in Conway, “Be the Match” (Bone Marrow Drive) on campus, Centenary United Methodist Church-Pumpkin sale, and Trunk or Treat” at Coastal Carolina University, while also serving on the leadership team of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at CCU.
The Bowdon, Ga. native has also mentored youth and spoke and local churches such as Jamestown Baptist Church and worked with kids of all ages at schools such as Conway Elementary, Bowdon Elementary, Carolina Forest Elementary, Edge Field County Middle School, and University High School in Jacksonville, Fla. to name a few.
