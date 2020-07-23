Coastal defensive lineman C.J. Brewer named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list

A 2020 Phil Steele, Lindy’s Sports, and Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt second team selection, Brewer returns for his redshirt senior season in 2020. Named to the All-Sun Belt third team and the 2019 Phil Steele SBC All-Conference third team last season, he ranked third on the team with 54 total tackles, which included 16 solo stops. He also recorded 7.5 tackles-for-loss, which was third on the team, 3.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hurries. His breakout game came when he recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including six solo stops, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, and two quarterback hurries in the home contest versus Georgia State on Oct. 12.