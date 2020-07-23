CCU professor featured on Nat Geo’s ‘Sharkfest 2020’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University was recently featured on two shows produced for National Geographic’s “Sharkfest 2020” series.
According to a press release from CCU, Dan Abel led two film crews out on Winyah Bay to catch and release sharks back in late October and November of 2019.
The footage was being filmed for the series “When Sharks Attack.” The first show, titled “Four Strikes Summer,” aired on July 20 and featured scientists examining some of the conjectures related to specific shark attacks, the release stated.
The second show, “10 Minutes of Terror,” aired on July 22. During that episode, scientists investigated four shark attacks that occurred within 10 minutes of each other near Myrtle Beach, according to CCU officials.
Abel said the crew conducted about four hours of interviews and filmed many of his students. His research is part of the CCU Shark Project, which is an ongoing longline survey of sharks of Winyah Bay and nearby estuarine and coastal waters, the release stated. It has both an educational and research component. The former involves training students how to design and implement demographic and other field and lab studies involving sharks, including how to prepare for and conduct longline cruises.
