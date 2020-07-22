3-year-old dies after shooting incident at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A child has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia on Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
They were called around 6 p.m. to the Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road. That’s off Parklane Road near the Interstate 77 and 277 interchange in northeast Columbia.
Deputies said family members had already rushed the 3-year-old child to the hospital by the time they arrived.
Someone on the scene told RCSD the child accidentally shot himself.
No one faces charges at this time, but RCSD said the investigation is ongoing.
