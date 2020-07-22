Traffic delays expected at Socastee Swing Bridge during weekend boat parade

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Vehicle traffic is expected to be impacted by a boat along the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the boat parade is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, starting at 1 p.m.
Motorists should expect delays at the Socastee Swing Bridge due to bridge openings for marine traffic.
SCDOT officials encourage drivers to use the Benjamin Thrailkill Jr. Bridge crossing the Intracoastal Waterway on S.C. 544.
