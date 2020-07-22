Tidelands Health adjusts COVID-19 testing schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health announced Wednesday that they’re making a change to an upcoming testing event due to a demand to hold clinics on weekends.
Tidelands said its event originally planned for July 31 in Myrtle Beach, will now be moved to Aug. 1. It will still take place at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
The free testing event scheduled at Coastal Carolina University will still take place this Friday as originally scheduled.
Both events begin at 10 a.m. on their respective days, and will last until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
The clinics are part of a partnership between Tidelands and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The drive-thru testing events are free to the public, and pre-screening is not required.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.