WATCH: S.C. state superintendent testifying before House committee on reopening schools

State Superintendent Spearman testifying before House Education committee
By WMBF News Staff | July 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:27 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman is testifying before a state house education committee about reopening schools in the fall.

Spearman’s testimony comes a week after Gov. Henry McMaster announced that school districts across the state needed to offer parents a choice between face-to-face instruction and virtual learning.

Schools across S.C. have been closed since March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Spearman is set to testify at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

