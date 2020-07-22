WATCH: S.C. state superintendent testifying before House committee on reopening schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman is testifying before a state house education committee about reopening schools in the fall.
Spearman’s testimony comes a week after Gov. Henry McMaster announced that school districts across the state needed to offer parents a choice between face-to-face instruction and virtual learning.
Schools across S.C. have been closed since March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Spearman is set to testify at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
