S.C. National Guard medics arrive at Grand Strand hospitals nearing capacity

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of National Guard medics arrived on Wednesday to several Grand Strand hospitals to assist staff as hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our area.
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet received five national guard medics.
Dr. William Richmond, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department, said they started to see an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations shortly after Memorial Day Weekend.
“Generally, we’re a busy ER, but once the COVID-19 environment hit, it just changed things from top to bottom,” Richmond said.
As of Wednesday morning, across Tidelands Health's medical centers, there are 46 COVID-19 in-patients and 11 patients awaiting results.
The intensive care units are at 113% capacity, which is more than staff can handle on their own.
“We’ve never seen anything like this and I think we’re going to be here for a time,” Richmond said.
He said the medics will help with services like drawing blood, transporting patients and checking vitals.
“It’s going to help us take better care of patients, which is the whole point,” Richmond said. “So, we’ve been excited. Again, they’re a sight for sore eyes here.”
The doctor said social distancing is important now more than ever before along with washing your hands and wearing a mask.
“It makes a difference and again especially right now with this tremendous uptick in cases, it’s just even more necessary,” he said.
Richmond said people are also waiting longer to go to the hospital. He recommends as soon as you feel severe symptoms to go to the emergency room. It can be the difference between a good and bad outcome.
