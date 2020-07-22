S.C. High School League panel pushes back decision to vote on flipping fall sports to spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a meeting that lasted nearly two and a half hours Wednesday afternoon, Lexington School District One is living to fight another day.
The South Carolina High School League’s appellate panel voted to not vote on the district’s proposal which would flip the athletic calendar for the upcoming school year.
The plan sees low to moderate risk sports such as baseball and softball beginning their seasons in the fall while higher-risk sports like football and wrestling wait until the spring to compete. Of course, everyone has their own opinion on how they want to move forward but West Florence head football coach Jody Jenerette and Myrtle Beach head football coach Mickey Wilson are in favor of the district’s plan with it providing a sense of security.
“I want our seniors to go on the field one more time. That’s what scares me,” admitted Jenerette. “My biggest fear is right here. We’re going to go ahead and say we’re going to play football. We play two games and they cancel it, then we’re stuck and our seniors only get two games their senior year and they don’t have another opportunity to play. If we use the Lexington plan then we feel like we have a better opportunity of playing a seven-game season and if we get seven games in great. Right now it’s about us getting on the field.”
“I do like the fact that they’re trying to create a situation where the low-risk sports are playing now and the higher risk sports are playing later,” Wilson said. “Hopefully we have a vaccine by the winter and can get on the field from a football standpoint and a wrestling standpoint by the spring. I do like the concept but I think there are some kinks that need to be worked out.”
As for the high school league’s plan, Commissioner John Singleton reiterated that it provides flexibility and said no matter what plan is finalized, it will come with its risks.
“I think we can all agree that the risk is not going to go away,” said Singleton. “The virus is here and we don’t see it going anywhere anytime soon. So how do we address it? The more we can address it to safely offer sports to our student-athletes, then the better opportunity we have for our student-athletes. I wish I could say time is the answer. If I knew that putting it off two months would solve all of our problems, we’d make that decision in a minute. I’d recommend that in a minute.”
The South Carolina High School League will hold an executive committee meeting on August 4 and 5 to hear the Lexington One proposal once again during a face-to-face meeting at the league office on August 10.
But, as it stands now, the plan is for fall sports to stay put and begin practicing on August 17 with competitions set to kick off September 11.
