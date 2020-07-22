S.C. eligible for additional six weeks of Extended Benefits program for unemployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Department of Employment and Workforce announced Wednesday that South Carolina is now eligible to offer an additional six weeks to the Extended Benefits program.
According to a press release, this is in addition to the previously announced 10 weeks of Extended Benefits announced earlier this month. State law allows for the additional six weeks because the unemployment rate for the last three months exceeded 8%, DEW officials said.
The Extended Benefits program now offers up to 16 weeks of benefits to those whose regular benefit year ended on or after June 14, 2020, the release stated.
Claimants must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program before they can apply for Extended Benefits, according to officials.
Eligibility for Extended Benefits is more stringent than regular unemployment benefits or the PEUC program, the release stated.
If approved, the weekly benefit amount will be the same as the individual received for regular UI. If a claimant is currently on EB, they will receive their WBA plus the $600 through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program through the current expiration date of claim week ending July 25, 2020, according to the DEW.
Claimants eligible for benefits after July 25, 2020 will only receive their regular weekly benefit amount.
