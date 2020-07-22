Retired Myrtle Beach police lieutenant wishes daughter ‘Happy Birthday’ while overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A retired Myrtle Beach police lieutenant wanted to make sure to send his daughter a special message on her birthday while he is overseas.
Retired Lt. Tony Lever sent this picture, wishing his daughter Bry a Happy 21st Birthday while he is stationed overseas. He has been gone since February.
And it turns out that serving the Myrtle Beach community is a family affair for the Levers.
Bry just started her job as a dispatcher with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She is the fourth generation to serve the community of Myrtle Beach.
Happy Birthday Bry!
