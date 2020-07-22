Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating after a Maxton man was shot multiple times Tuesday night.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Departments, officers were called in reference to a person shot in the 3000 block of MLK Drive around 10:40 p.m.
When police arrived, they learned the victim had driven himself to an address in the county and called 911 prior to their arrival. The man had been standing in the parking lot when he was shot, the release stated.
Officers said the victim was shot multiple times and was transferred to another hospital for further treatment. As of Wednesday morning, he was listed in stable condition, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LPD at (910) 671-3845.
