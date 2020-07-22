Police: Avoid swimming in fishing areas, spots where large schools of fish seen

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are advising beachgoers not to swim in areas where fishing happens or where bait fish are visible, as these are areas that attract predatory fish.
The Horry County Police Department posted a video beach patrol recently captured of a large school of bait fish and a few sharks near the Apache Pier.
“The bait fish are kind of like the appetizer that draws bigger fish to the area for a meal,” a post on the HCPD’s Facebook page states.
Police said those who can’t get a “birds-eye view” to check, diving seabirds in the area are a sign that fish are plentiful.
“If you’re not near a fishing area, but you’re by the shore and see a school of fish approaching, it’s also a good idea to get out and allow them (and the marine life that may be pursuing them) to pass,” the HCPD post stated.
