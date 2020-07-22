Officials: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Longs, according to officials.
Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on Strawberry Road near S.C. 90.
Lee said a vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it struck the pedestrian. The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it received an initial call about the accident at around 12:15 a.m. The Horry County Police Department was also on the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.