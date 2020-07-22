North Myrtle Beach police vehicle struck on S.C. 31 while officer investigates crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach police officer was not injured after his cruiser was struck Wednesday morning on S.C. 31, city officials said.
According to North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the officer was investigating a single-car crash on S.C. 31 around mile marker 6 on the northbound side.
The officer was in the first northbound lane with emergency equipment engaged and traffic cones placed behind his patrol vehicle, Dowling said.
According to city officials, the driver of a Chevy Colorado traveling northbound on S.C. 31 did not see the patrol vehicle and struck it, which led the patrol vehicle to strike a stopped vehicle.
The Chevy Colorado also hit another car, Dowling said.
He added the officer was not in the patrol vehicle at the time and was not injured. It did not appear that others were seriously injured, according to Dowling.
“This was a very close call that could have been a much worse situation,” a post on the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page stated. “Unfortunately this is not the first time we have had a vehicle struck while working an incident. Pay attention to your surroundings and give the right of way to all Emergency vehicles working at an accident scene. This includes Law Enforcement, Fire Department, EMS and Towing companies. Let them Work. Let them Live.”
