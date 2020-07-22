82nd Airborne Division paratroopers return home following deployment in Saudi Arabia

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of paratroopers are now back home after a six-month deployment overseas.
Sixty paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade in Fort Bragg were reunited with family and friends during a ceremony on Monday.
They were deployed in January to Saudi Arabia to support Operation Spartan Shield.
While overseas, the Field Feeding Company set up mobile kitchen sites across Saudi Arabia and provided three meals a day to over 3,000 airmen and soldiers.
Paratroopers were screened by medical personnel for coronavirus and placed on a 14-day quarantine to make sure each one is healthy.
