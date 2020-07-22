Myrtle Beach Fire Department donates autism awareness shirt proceeds to nonprofit

The department donated $6,000 to SOS Healthcare from the sales of the shirt. (Source: MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff | July 22, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:56 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department donated proceeds from a recent T-shirt campaign to a local nonprofit, aiming to help those with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

The department presented a $6,000 check to SOS Care (formerly SOS Health Care). The money was made through the sales of its autism awareness shirt earlier this year. MBFD also thanked screen-printer Native Sons for their help on the project.

The proceeds are going toward Project Lifesaver, which provides GPS-enhanced bracelets popular among families with children who tend to wander off.

