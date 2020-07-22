Loved ones, volunteers welcome home Conway soldier after 11-month deployment overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a welcome home that one Conway soldier didn’t expect.
Volunteers with “Operation Welcome Home” celebrated the return of U.S. Army Specialist Daniel Cole who was greeted Wednesday night by loved ones at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Born and raised in Conway, Cole has spent eight years serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Kuwait and Afghanistan.
His latest deployment lasted nearly 11 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cole said he was overwhelmed by the warm welcome he received and getting to hug his mom and dad.
"It was pretty great, it was not what I was expecting or anything like that," said Spc. Daniel Cole.
Cole said after eight years he’s planning to retire from the military.
He’s now looking forward to some much needed down time and hanging out with loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.