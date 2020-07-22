HCS department head sues district, others for defamation, civil conspiracy

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
Horry County Schools’ former executive director of facilities, Mark Wolfe, is suing the district and several others over their actions leading up to Wolfe’s placement on administrative leave in August 2018.
Wolfe filed the suit Tuesday with a claim of defamation against all the defendants: the school district, Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey, Chief Officer for Support Services Daryl Brown, FirstFloor Energy Positive, FirstFloor contractor Metcon and Metcon CEO Aaron Thomas.
“As a direct and proximate result of the aforesaid defamation, [Wolfe’s] personal and professional reputation has been damaged, he incurred expenses to contest the proposed discharge, he has suffered physical and emotional distress, mental anguish, humiliation and he has also suffered the loss of earnings,” the suit says.
Wolfe alleged tortious interference with a contractual relationship against Metcon, Thomas and FirstFloor, alleging they “intentionally procured the breach of plaintiff’s contract,” and that “their actions caused the proposed removal of plaintiff in 2018 and has consequentially causes plaintiff’s job to be selected as part of a reduction in force.”
And he claimed a civil conspiracy against Maxey, Thomas and Brown.
“Defendants Dr. Maxey, Brown, and Thomas met, schemed, planned, and conspired with one another and with others to end plaintiff’s employment with the district and prevent plaintiff from succeeding in his chosen career as executive director of facilities for the district,” the complaint says.
The impetus for the suit dates back to the district’s efforts to procure security features for Horry County’s five new energy-positive schools built by FirstFloor and Metcon. The building program is currently subject to a state law enforcement division investigation. The suit doesn’t say what the security features were.
Click here to read the full story.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers. All rights reserved.