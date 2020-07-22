HCFR: One sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into pond in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into how a vehicle ended up in a pond in the Socastee area.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called around 8:15 p.m. to a pond in the 8800 block of Highway 814.
Crews said the only occupant of the vehicle was out of it when they arrived on the scene. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Horry County Fire Rescue’s Dive Team/Marine Rescue team is working with towing crews to help get the vehicle out of the water.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.