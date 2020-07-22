Georgetown County first responders adapt to staff shortages

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Minutes can make all the difference when fighting flames or arriving at the scene of an accident to save lives.
In Georgetown County, their Fire and EMS Department is seeing staff shortages, causing its own set of challenges.
The county has have 63 positions, including firefighters or EMTs, but 11 of them are open. The vacancies add up to roughly 17% of their overall staff, according to Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis.
“Historically the staffing has been what it is at the county fire and EMS level. It’s unfortunate but that’s kind of you know the way it is,” Ellis said. “Without strategic planning and initiatives to work towards the end goal unfortunately that’s kind of the cards we’re currently dealt with.”
Some fire stations in the county are often times operating with only one firefighter at a time.
Ellis added having a low number of firefighters on the truck doesn’t slow the 911 response, but it can create a manpower issue.
He said units from other stations help based on the type of call, such as structure fires.
Ellis explained staffing issues are something the county’s working to fix. He took over as the emergency services director and said he is working on strategic planning, including plans for recruitment.
He added before they can grow their department, they have to fill the open positions first.
Ellis said they’ve implemented surveys to hear from fire chiefs and department employees on changes they’d like to see.
“We’re working right now through an organizational survey with our frontline, everyone from our frontline firefighters all the way up to our leadership in each department so that we can identify areas that we need to work on, identify areas that we can improve and get some feedback from those men and women that are working on the frontlines,” he said.
