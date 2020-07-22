Former Gamecocks punter signs with Panthers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joseph Charlton will get his shot in the National Football League.
The former South Carolina punter recently signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers.
The A.C. Flora product is the Gamecocks’ current record holder for career punting average (45.5 yards per attempt) and yards per punt in a season (47.7 yards per attempt). Charlton owns the top two spots in that category.
Charlton started three years for the Gamecocks and earned the Jim Carlen MVP Award at Carolina, which is given to the team’s most valuable player for special teams.
