Florence One schools offer virtual learning option for students

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Florence School District One announced Wednesday a virtual learning option will be available for families.
According to a press release, FSD1 schools will offer different learning models to meet the needs of students. All parents will need to first complete an online registration.
Those who wish to enroll in F1S Virtual Academy should also complete the virtual academy enrollment form in addition to registering online, officials said.
Students enrolled in F1S Virtual Academy must remain in this option until October 8, 2020, the release stated. For more information, click here.
