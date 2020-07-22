FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Gonzalo could become first 2020 hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday.
At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.9 North, longitude 43.6 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Gonzalo is a small tropical cyclone, as tropical-storm-force winds extend outward only up to 25 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.
We’re also keeping an eye on another chance of development down in the Gulf of Mexico. That tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, and western Cuba.
Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days. This disturbance is expected to move over the central Gulf today, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.
The chance of development is at 40% over the next two days and 50% over the next five days.
