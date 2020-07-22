FIRST ALERT: Steamy weather continues, brief relief possible this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the week before subtle changes arrive for the weekend.
As you step out the door, you should be prepared for what you will face. It's another day of muggy and sticky weather. It's the "air you can wear" again today and that trend will continue until some sort of relief arrives.
Highs today will top out in the lower 90s along the beaches. Look for a steamy one in the Pee Dee with the middle 90s this afternoon.
Once again, high humidity will push the heat index into the triple digits, ranging from 100-105 today. Drier air in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will keep those showers and storms from developing on Wednesday, keeping the sweltering heat around for everyone all afternoon.
Changes begin to arrive to the forecast by the end of the week and into the weekend. A weak cold front will drop into the Carolinas. That front will increase our rain chances and break down the recent heat, even if it’s only for a day or two.
Rain chances will increase to 40% on Friday and last into the weekend. With better chances for afternoon showers and storms, temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It's not much but we will take what we can get here in July.
We quickly look to climb back into the uncomfortable heat and humidity by next week.
