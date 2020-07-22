FIRST ALERT: Gonzalo to become a hurricane, Hanna may form in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is becoming much better organized and will likely become the season’s first hurricane tonight or Thursday while a new tropical depression may form in the Gulf of Mexico.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.9 North, longitude 45.0 West or about 2700 miles from the Grand Strand.
Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo would approach the Windward Islands late Friday and Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Gonzalo is a small tropical storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the center.
DEVELOPMENT IN THE GULF
Recent satellite and wind data indicate that a broad low pressure area has formed in association over the central Gulf of Mexico. However, the accompanying shower and thunderstorm activity is currently poorly organized. Conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two as the system moves west- northwestward at about 10 mph.
Residents of the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system, as watches or warnings could be required for portions of the coasts of Texas and Louisiana later today or tonight. The chance of tropical development is now up to 80%. If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be given the name Hanna.
