FIRST ALERT: Better chance of storms on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing chances of showers and storms will help to bring a little relief to the heat.
The forecast for tonight will once again feature clear skies and very warm temperatures that only briefly drop below 80 by sunrise Thursday.
Friday will see temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the upper 80s while inland areas reach the lower 90s. The risk of afternoon and evening showers and storms is considerably higher on Friday with rain chances increasing to 40%. The best chance will be across inland areas in the afternoon and along the Grand Strand by later in the evening.
With so much heat and humidity in place, some of the storms could be on the strong side with frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rain.
By Saturday, the better chance of showers and storms will continue. Rain chances will remain at 40% through the day Saturday. With a better chance of storms and more clouds at times, temperatures will remain slightly cooler into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The storm chances start to decrease a bit by Sunday and Monday and as a result, temperatures start to climb again reaching the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will remain very high with the heat index returning to near 105.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.