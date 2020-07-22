DHEC announces 1,654 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 103 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated coronavirus case numbers on Wednesday in South Carolina.
DHEC reported 39 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total of deaths in the state to 1,203.
RELATED LINK | County, Age Group of those who died from COVID-19
The agency announced 1,654 new cases in the state, including 103 cases in Horry County. The total number of cases in South Carolina since DHEC started tracking the virus is now at 74,761.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (35), Allendale (3), Anderson (32), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (84), Berkeley (71), Calhoun (6), Charleston (190), Cherokee (16), Chester (19), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (14), Colleton (24), Darlington (32), Dillon (7), Dorchester (78), Edgefield (9), Fairfield (2), Florence (44), Georgetown (18), Greenville (103), Greenwood (8), Hampton (3), Horry (103), Jasper (17), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (28), Laurens (38), Lee (6), Lexington (89), Marion (7), Marlboro (4), Newberry (41), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (48), Pickens (14), Richland (173), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (86), Sumter (68), Union (14), Williamsburg (6), York (55)
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.