Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s SAFE Grants program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.
The court order from Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson states a hearing will be held at 2 p.m. on July 29 at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.
The plaintiff, who has worked for more than 15 years in public education, petitioned the court claiming the grant program violates a portion of the South Carolina Constitution preventing the state from funding private or religious education.
“Working families in South Carolina are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic and every parent should have the opportunity to choose the educational instruction that best suits their child’s needs,” Governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes said in response to the restraining order. “Federal coronavirus relief cannot, and should not, be denied to any citizen in need.”
Gov. Henry McMaster announced the Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants at a news conference Monday, saying he was allocating $32 million in funding for the program. The money comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. South Carolina’s share of GEER Funds totaled $48 million.
Under the plan, grants of up to $6,500 would be needs-based and to be eligible for SAFE Grants, a student must be from a household with an adjusted gross income of 300% or less of the federal poverty level, McMaster said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
