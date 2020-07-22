Clemson University to begin classes online, will go to on-campus instruction on Sept. 21

CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) – The start of the school year for Clemson University students will look a little different in the fall.
President Jim Clements announced on Wednesday that the university will begin its academic year on Aug. 19, but all classes will be virtual for the first few weeks.
He said that move-in for students living on campus will begin on Sept. 13 and face-to-face instruction won’t happen until Sept. 21. All current restrictions on-campus gatherings and events will remain place until further notice.
“I know this is disappointing news for many of our students, especially our first-year students who are looking forward to beginning their on-campus Clemson experience. However, we feel this modified approach is in the best interest of the Clemson Family at this time,” Clements said.
He added that the surge in coronavirus cases in the Upstate and South Carolina is a cause for concern, and analysis from internal and external medical experts show it wouldn’t be safe to bring students back to campus at this time. They hope by Sept. 21 the virus will be reduced to a point where students can safely return to campus.
“We feel this is the safest course of action for our Clemson community. And I want to reiterate that Clemson remains fully committed to providing an in-person experience for all our students this fall – especially our new students whom I know are anxious to begin creating their own Clemson memories and our students who will be graduating in December,” Clements said.
