Bond denied for suspect in May shooting on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied for one of the suspects charged in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in May, according to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Antonio Brown appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday morning. He is facing eight charges of attempted murder in connection with the May 17 shooting on Ocean Boulevard, in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Seven suspects were arrested following the shooting, including a teenager and a member of the U.S. Navy. Bond was previously denied for four other suspects.
Several people were injured in the shooting.
