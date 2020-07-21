Vice president, second lady making stops in Columbia, Charleston Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Carolina Tuesday to talk about the state's effort to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Pence is scheduled to travel to Columbia to meet with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster at the University of South Carolina. He is set to arrive in the state capital around 10:45 a.m.
He and the second lady, Karen Pence, will also host a discussion about safely reopening schools.
Pence will then travel to Charleston to speak at an event for Nancy Mace, who is running against Joe Cunningham for the First Congressional District seat.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.