Test shows how effective different types of face masks are

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A candle and a match is how one famous scientist is putting face masks to the test.
Bill Nye The Science Guy has gone viral on the social media app Tik Tok, with one video reaching over 14 million views.
In the video, he said “the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system. Everybody, this is literally a matter of life and death.”
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman put the experiment to the test and tried several different types of masks. Each time, she stood the same distance from the candle and attempted to blow out the flame three times.
Kate’s results were:
- Bandana - Candle flame blew out
- Surgical mask - Candle flame didn’t blow out
- Cloth mask - Candle flame flickered but didn’t blow out
Bill Nye’s results were:
- Scarf - Candle flame blew out
- Surgical mask - Candle flame didn’t blow out
- Homemade mask - Candle flame didn’t blow out
- N-95 mask - Candle flame didn’t blow out
Dr. Gerald Harmon, Tidelands Health’s vice president of medical affairs, said the big takeaway is to make sure a mask blocks those germs.
“A good cloth mask, a surgical mask, certainly an N-95 respirator, they’re going to limit particle transmission because I’m not worried about breathing your air in. We’re all breathing in the same air. It’s those little cooties in the air that I’m worried about that you’re going to get and that’s what the mask is designed to do - prevent the particles, the droplets that would have the virus attached to those droplets,” he said.
Harmon said bandanas are made of thin material with wide gaps and they aren’t fitted well, so germs can escape easier.
Face masks are mandated in several areas across South Carolina, including around the Grand Strand. While there are exemptions for some, they don’t apply to everyone.
Some of the exemptions are for age, religion, or health conditions like asthma.
However, when it comes to others who said their mask makes it hard to breathe, Harmon referred to a study that shows healthcare workers found their mask weren’t limiting their oxygen flow after testing their blood oxygen level while wearing masks over time.
“The reality is it doesn’t affect your breathing,” Harmon said. “Now, in a limited amount, a limited subsection of the population, there are people who might have, let’s say, serious asthma and they really might feel they have a hard time breathing. We know that really shouldn’t make a difference but we don’t wanna make these folks that have propensity toward spontaneous asthma, we don’t want them to feel that they have to wear one all the time.”
Harmon said ultimately don’t forget the three Ws - wear your mask; watch your hands, watch your distance.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.