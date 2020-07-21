Test shows how effective different types of face masks are

“The reality is it doesn’t affect your breathing,” Harmon said. “Now, in a limited amount, a limited subsection of the population, there are people who might have, let’s say, serious asthma and they really might feel they have a hard time breathing. We know that really shouldn’t make a difference but we don’t wanna make these folks that have propensity toward spontaneous asthma, we don’t want them to feel that they have to wear one all the time.”